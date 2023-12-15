Mining rosters 'endangering' motorists' safety

At the races recently, my partner, 'Miss Universe', was in deep conversation with a female trainer and a jockey's mum, leaving me stranded. Finally, I was introduced to the two ladies. "Do you race horses?" the jockey's mum asked. "Yes, I do". "Any success lately?" she enquired. "No, not really. I can keep up for the first 200 metres, after that they get a bit quick for me", I said. Miss Universe rolled her eyes. The trainer's response was deadly: "I'd stick to being a show pony, if I were you". I think I'll leave women to chat among themselves from now on.