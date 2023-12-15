Mining rosters 'endangering' motorists' safety

I believe that the introduction of so-called "lifestyle rosters" by mining companies in the Hunter is putting many local motorists at risk.
Many of these rosters mean employees work 10 12-hour shifts in a 14-day period. This, coupled with up to three hours' commute each day, may result in 150 hours work/commute time in a 14-day period.
Many of these rosters always finish with night shifts, putting severely fatigued individuals behind the wheel, on local roads, endangering public safety.
Fatigue studies of the effects of such work patterns on employees, commissioned by mining companies, recognise that workers are most fatigued at the end of each "swing" or block
These rosters are implemented to appeal to a drive-in, drive-out workforce and have very little benefit for the Hunter's mining communities.
Development approvals for mining projects often tout the benefits to local communities. The introduction of "lifestyle" rosters severely impacts these benefits.
Regarding the proposal by the NSW government to increase housing supply at various Northern Line stations ("The seven stations at centre of housing plan", Herald, 7/12), I am concerned that the plan to target Adamstown and Booragul may exacerbate existing transport issues.
First, both stations are minor stops, meaning that express services are not able to stop at either Adamstown or Booragul. Therefore, to cater for the increased patronage at these smaller towns, it will lead to longer dwell times at the affected stations that will result in slower journey times for Newcastle-Sydney trains. Notwithstanding, it will probably aggravate traffic issues at the Glebe Road level crossing at Adamstown.
An alternative plan could involve the construction of a station and interchange on the site of the former railway workshops at Cardiff, which could replace the existing Cardiff station as a major interchange. This would allow the development of a considerably higher number of dwellings than what would be possible at Booragul. Meanwhile, a new home for Progress Rail (which occupies the Cardiff site) could be built at either Rutherford or along the former South Maitland railway in the former coalfields,
As we approach the Christmas-new year period, I'm hoping those in the Coalition and their supporters (of which I am one) think very hard about what constitutes their moral values.
With Donald Trump likely to be returned as a United States president in 2024, I don't want to see the Coalition or its supporters yet again blindly follow the US executive government.
Rather than unquestioningly aligning ourselves with the US executive government, I would encourage Coalition members to use this holiday period to reflect on what constitutes a Liberal Democracy. To reflect on what significance it means for Australia to uphold the values of the United Nations, who we are as a nation and how we see ourselves within a global context.
I would also implore Coalition members to consider if America experiences another period of questionable moral leadership, how they might confidently say 'no' to coercive and unreasonable demands from the US that can further erode Australian values.
It's not very common when dealing with our utility companies such as gas, electricity and water, that we get anything other than a negative reaction.
I want to give a big shout out to the woman on the other end of the phone who I dealt with recently about my past two water bills. After some investigation it was discovered that my water meter wasn't performing as it should. After a short period, I was contacted by Servicestream who deal with water meter replacements and it was sorted in a short amount of time.
This week I received an updated account, which was, refreshingly, in my favour.
Thank you again Hunter Water for your professional approach in this matter.
When forced amalgamations with Port Stephens and Newcastle City Council were proposed by the-then state government, Port Stephens Council budgeted for a $200,000 campaign to remain autonomous, avoiding losing hundreds of millions of dollars in land and assets. Residents and ratepayers are extremely pleased that we are not represented by Newcastle City Council as we would have had little or no representation. After witnessing what I believe is money-wasting, cost blow-outs and other recent events, I'm sure Port Stephens residents are all doubly pleased.
Wow! $2000 per metre to build a footpath at Cooranbong (Reality check for residents' footpath plea, Herald 13/12). I'm in the wrong job.
At the races recently, my partner, 'Miss Universe', was in deep conversation with a female trainer and a jockey's mum, leaving me stranded. Finally, I was introduced to the two ladies. "Do you race horses?" the jockey's mum asked. "Yes, I do". "Any success lately?" she enquired. "No, not really. I can keep up for the first 200 metres, after that they get a bit quick for me", I said. Miss Universe rolled her eyes. The trainer's response was deadly: "I'd stick to being a show pony, if I were you". I think I'll leave women to chat among themselves from now on.
Greg Hunt ("Dutton's just doing his job", Short Takes 14/12) must be joking when he says it's the opposition's job to oppose the government's decisions. It's the job of each elected member to do their best for the people who voted for them and all Australians in general. Just saying it's black because the government says it's white is ridiculous. If they don't agree, just saying "no" every time is useless. Offer an alternative and people may well think better of all politicians.
Not only do I think that Blackout Bowen is worrisome and an embarrassment to most Australians, he has now shown the world his ineptitude and naivety at the COP28 conference. While Treasurer Jim Chambers is boasting about a budget surplus, thanks to more money from taxpayers via bracket creep, and higher tax returns from commodities such as coal, gas and iron ore, we have Bowen at the conference advocating to stop the use and sale of fossil fuels and delivering a Welcome to Country ceremony. All this incompetence would be comical if it was not so serious.
Congratulations to Lloyd Davies ("High Court decision on detention", Letters, 14/12) on becoming a clairvoyant, purporting to know where people get their information. It's not difficult though to guess that he will be upset, like me, at the overdue axing of The Drum on the ABC. He loses a source of leftist spin but I lose a source of comedy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.