'At risk': bushfire threatens Kurri Kurri hospital, South Weston areas

ANYONE near Kurri Kurri Hospital is at risk as three bushfires threaten Abermain and South Weston, the NSW Rural Fire Service advises.
Anyone near Cessnock Road, Charles Street, York Street, Ridley Street, William Street and Hebburn Road is at risk, NSW Rural Fire Service advises.
"Seek shelter now or as the fire approaches to protect yourself," the RFS said about 4.30pm.
"It is too late to leave."
Nearby, Abermain residents in certain streets were urged to leave if the path was safe.
"If you are in the area of Cessnock Road, Charles Street, York Street, Ridley Street, William Street and Hebburn Road, in Abermain, your life is at risk," the NSW Rural Fire Service alert said.
"Leave now in a northerly direction if the path is clear to Kurri Kurri."
Shortly before 4pm, residents in Richie Road, Bromage Road, South Weston and Pelaw Main were urged to prepare as the warning expanded to three fire.
The fires were burning east under strong northwesterly winds.
No properties had been destroyed by 4pm, an RFS spokesperson said, with three crews battling the blazes.
Water-bombing helicopters are also on scene.
In the areas urged to prepare, residents are advised to decide what to do if conditions deterioriate.
They can prepare by filling buckets, sinks and bathtubs with water to put out spot fires, blocking downpipes and filling gutters, removing flammable items including door mats and putting on protective clothing.
"If you are not prepared, your safest option is to leave early," the RFS said.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a fire weather warning for the Hunter on Thursday, when temperatures were in the high 30s and potential storms were forecast.
More to come.
