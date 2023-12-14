Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Live
Free

'At risk': bushfire threatens Kurri Kurri hospital, South Weston areas

By Newsroom
Updated December 14 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ANYONE near Kurri Kurri Hospital is at risk as three bushfires threaten Abermain and South Weston, the NSW Rural Fire Service advises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.