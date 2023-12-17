$2.2 million Lambton pool grandstand upgrade opens with a splash

A $2.2 million grandstand has arrived with a splash at Lambton pool, officially opening on Sunday.
City of Newcastle introduced the infrastructure with a pool party, offering cupcakes and tunes by the water's edge.
The new structure is big enough for 800 people and offers sporting groups storage on site, as well as improved accessibility.
It's the first time the grandstand has been replaced since the pool opened in 1963 in memory of military personnel in all conflicts.
"Lambton was City of Newcastle's first inland pool so we know it holds a special place in the hearts of Novocastrians," lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said.
"It's wonderful to celebrate such a significant milestone for this much-loved community facility."
The council said an average of 184,000 people visit the pool annually, making it the Hunter's most popular swimming centre.
The new grandstand follows the water slide, which was replaced a year ago.
In July the council floated plans for a $10 million, 25-metre indoor pool at Lambton as City of Newcastle chief executive Jeremy Bath selected incumbent tenderer Bluefit to continue managing the city's inland pools.
