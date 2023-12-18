Unsatisfactory resolution to letters saga

I am intrigued that Jeremy Bath sees Scott Neylon as probably his best friend. I therefore understand that Scott has been keen to use his letter writing skills to present positive commentary on Jeremy throughout his career. But I would have thought that there would have been an opportunity at least 10 years ago for Jeremy to tell his best buddy to back off. "Yes Scott, it is very nice of you to be supportive, but I don't think it's working. If you do want to continue please get your name and suburb right."