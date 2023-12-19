Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Big Jack reflects on testing season with the Newcastle Knights

RD
By Robert Dillon
December 20 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Hetherington. Picture Getty Images
Jack Hetherington. Picture Getty Images

HE was the only player to appear in every game last season for the Newcastle Knights, which included a career highlight - his first taste of finals football.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RD

Robert Dillon

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.