Newcastle Jets in eye of overseas investors

THE Newcastle Jets are understood to be deep in negotiations with a potential overseas buyer that has a strong football presence around the globe.
If the deal is complete, the Jets would be part of a multi-club model set up along the same lines as Melbourne City, which are part of the City Football Group.
It could potentially give the Jets an advantage over the majority of clubs in the A-League which are lone entities.
The multi-club model, which is popular in the US and Europe, opens pathways for players and coaches.
The Jets had previously attracted interest from an American-based consortium, which had a portfolio of clubs including English League One club Ipswich Town, USL club Phoenix Rising and Danish club Helsingor.
The latest interested party is believed to have a similar profile.
Financial advisory form KordaMentha have been conducting the sale in conjunction with Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske.
The Jets have been bankrolled by the owners of four rival clubs since previous owner Martin Lee had his A-League license stripped in January 2021 over unpaid debts and lack of investment.
The arrangement was always a temporary measure, with the aim now to finalise a sale by Christmas.
Mattiske said the talks were confidential but confirmed they had been positive.
"We have had strong engagement with parties who are interested and remain confident it will be completed by the end of the year," Mattiske said.
Meanwhile, Mattiske expects to know by Friday if Gary van Egmond will take up a job in China but has ruled out the coach being able to work for both organisations.
Van Egmond is believed to be the preferred candidate to head up China's national women's youth program.
The 58-year-old, who coaches the Jets women and heads the academy, made a whirlwind trip to China last week to explore the opportunity and met with Mattiske on Tuesday.
"At this point in time, there is not a definite offer," Mattiske said. "Gary has advised us that he will know by the end of the week if there is an offer and whether he is willing to accept it.
"If he was to take the position it is something he would have to focus on solely. He would not be able to continue his roles at the Jets."
Van Egmond was approached last month about the position in China and has since been in talks with the Asian powerhouse.
A coach needs to be in place at the start of the year to prepare the China side in the lead-up to women's under-20 Asian Cup to be held in Uzbekistan in March.
