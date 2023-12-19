Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Jets in eye of overseas investors

By James Gardiner
December 19 2023 - 7:00pm
Newcastle Jets file out onto the ground to take on Perth Glory last Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Jets file out onto the ground to take on Perth Glory last Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE Newcastle Jets are understood to be deep in negotiations with a potential overseas buyer that has a strong football presence around the globe.

