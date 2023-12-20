She's The Culprit back from another run at Sydney to Hobart glory and fun

Sydney to Hobart veteran Glen Picasso has already achieved more than he could have hoped for with She's The Culprit in the bluewater classic.
Any more success when the Lake Macquarie Yacht Club boat returns to the event on Boxing Day will just be a bonus.
Picasso is the skipper and part-owner of the Inglis/Jones 39, which will take 12 crew, including two first-timers, to Hobart this year after missing the 2022 edition.
In 2021, She's The Culprit was 29th across the line, second in the fully-crewed PHS handicap division and seventh in Corinthian PHS. It has featured on the podium a few times since first contesting the race under the name and ownership in 2013.
Picasso would love another appearance on stage in Hobart but said that wasn't the goal.
"We won our [PHS] division outright and the Corinthian in 2014," Picasso said. "That was the first year they ran the Corinthian division, which is just for boats with all amateur crews, so that was a pretty exciting year.
"There's a perpetual trophy on show at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, and we were the first boat to go on that.
"We've podiumed a few times since, second and third, and I never dreamt I'd be on the podium with a Rolex flag over my head with a trophy from a sailboat race ... we're just happy to get there.
"It's always the goal just to get there safe with a smile on our face. That's the big thing. It's always nice to win but you've got to feel good doing it."
Gina Wright and Matt Hill will debut in the race this year when they join sailing master Glen Coulam, navigator Trent Butler, Glenn Brown, David Edwards, Kath Hall, Glenn Bulmer, Paul Dover, Mark Virtue, Melinda Hardcastle and Picasso on board.
The team have performed well in lead-up races, finishing second in the Hunter 100 last month and second to Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club's Mako in the PHS division of the Sydney to Gold Coast in August.
"We did the Hunter 100 and that went well," Picasso said.
"It was a good shake down for everybody and the boat, just to make sure everything was right.
"I thought we'd have a bit of a job coming back from the Hunter 100, but the boat is getting used pretty regularly and anything that shows up, we're onto it.
"We've just pretty much got to put the crew and the food on the boat and we are ready to go."
She's The Culprit will resume what Picasso dubbed "a friendly rivalry" with Mako, a Sydney 40, in the Sydney to Hobart.
Paul Beath's Verite, Mick Martin's Frantic, Robert Griffits' Millennium Falcon are other boats from the region competing. Hasta La Vista, sailed by Lake Macquarie's Grimes family, was not part of the updated fleet list.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.