Wilson one of five Newcastle representatives in NSW Country under 17s

CHARLESTOWN will miss Kel Wilson for at least part of the first round back after Christmas but club captain Daniel Arms says the teenager "deserves everything he gets".
Wilson, a middle-order batsman for the Magpies, is one of five Newcastle players to earn selection in the NSW Country squad to attend next month's Male Under-17 National Championships in Ballarat (January 4-11).
The right-hander will be joined at the Cricket Australia carnival by Hamilton-Wickham's Jamie Dickson, Belmont's Jacob Curry and Cardiff-Boolaroo pair Lachlan Williams and Austen Hiskens.
He has scored 352 runs at an average of 29.33 across all competitions this season, including highs of 67 in first XI, 53 at the under-17 State Challenge and 44 away with Newcastle colts.
"Kel's been a big part of where we're at this year [joint leaders at halfway mark]. There's a lot of confidence around the place when he goes into bat at five. He brings a lot to the team, not only with the bat but he's one of our most reliable fielders as well," Arms said.
Williams, a batting all-rounder who bowls leg spin, has been named skipper amid recovering from a broken thumb.
NSW COUNTRY: Lachlan Williams (c), Kasey Barton, Tom Blowes, Jacob Curry, Jamie Dickson, Hunter Hall, Austen Hiskens, Jaylen Johnston, Harry Kershler, Blake Mackrell, Harry Roscarel, Shaun Smith, Ted Waterman, Kel Wilson.
