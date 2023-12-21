Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Wilson one of five Newcastle representatives in NSW Country under 17s

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
December 22 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CHARLESTOWN will miss Kel Wilson for at least part of the first round back after Christmas but club captain Daniel Arms says the teenager "deserves everything he gets".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.