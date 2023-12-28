From mystery bickies to a prawn at the footy, Senator discloses his 'gifts'

- "Signs at the Bay" proudly gifted my office an expertly screen-printed white XL T-Shirt bearing the message "NO COASTAL WIND FARMS - PORT STEPHENS" with a striking logo of a whale's tale, the shirt is one of a range of merchandise and signage they produce to protest the Governments pursuit of an off shore wind factory off the beautiful and delicate coast of Port Stephens, NSW. The shirt is proudly displayed in the window of my Parliamentary office in Parliament House, Canberra. Cost unknown