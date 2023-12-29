Why police are rolling up their sleeves these holidays - and want you to

FIRST responders are reminded every day how critical donated blood is when it comes to saving lives.
That's why Newcastle police are rolling up their sleeves and are urging others to do so as well this holiday season.
Northern Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna, was flanked by three senior officers at the Lifeblood centre in Newcastle to donate before Christmas.
"As first responders, we know how important blood donations are for people who have been injured - whether that be a result of crime, crashes or other incidents," he said.
The donations came as part of the state-wide, law enforcement-focused initiative Bleed4Blue.
Now in its sixth year, the Bleed4Blue drive was launched with Red Cross Lifeblood after a policeman was stabbed in Maroubra on January 26, 2018.
Families and friends of police force members can also join in, and donate blood or plasma as part of the three-month campaign.
"One in three Australians will need blood or blood products in their lifetime," Assistant Commissioner McKenna said.
"This includes our police officers who risk their lives on a daily basis to serve the NSW community."
Assistant Commissioner McKenna was joined by Newcastle's Detective Superintendent David Waddell, Detective Inspector Matthew Crotty and Inspector Mitchell Dubojski to make donations in December.
"That's why we've rolled up our sleeves this week for Bleed4Blue, and I'd encourage others able to donate blood to find the time this holiday period," he said.
Each week, at least 33,000 donations are needed across Australia to meet demand.
The Bleed4Blue campaign has generated more than 25,000 donations that have helped save the lives of more than 75,000 people.
It runs until the end of February.
Police officers in different states and territories across the nation challenge each other to see which force can give the most blood products.
NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said the campaign came at a crucial time.
"As police officers, we often witness the life-saving difference that donated blood can make," he said.
"We are approaching the busiest time of year on NSW roads and, sadly, road trauma puts a further strain on our hospitals.
"So, if you are in a position to give blood or plasma, please donate too, because even just one blood donation can save up to three people's lives."
Lifeblood spokesperson Steve Eldridge thanked police for helping boost the nation's blood supplies at such a critical time, and said it was vital the community followed the lead of police in donating blood to stop a shortage this holiday period.
He said the organisation urgently needed people to donate before December 31.
"This is always a challenging time of year for blood supplies because the need for blood is ongoing, but many existing donors are travelling, or people's routines are disrupted so blood donation isn't front of mind," he said.
"Giving blood and plasma doesn't cost anything, but for a patient it will be life-changing.
"For some, it might mean spending another Christmas with family and friends. For others, it will be the key to a fuller life."
Detective Sergeant John Breda was stabbed during a police operation in Maroubra in January 2018.
He lost almost 12 litres of blood as medical teams worked to save his life, and it took more than 100 bags of blood to save him.
For more information on donating visit https://www.donateblood.com.au/bleed-4-blue.
