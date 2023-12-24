Stanton backs on-field officials, calls for VAR to be binned

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton believes the VAR is hindering the development of A-League referees and has called for the technology to 'be binned'.
The Jets were involved in a controversial VAR decision in the 3-1 loss to Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium on Friday night.
The assistant referee flagged Adelaide attacker Luka Jovanovic for offside in the lead-up to Hiroshi Ibusuki's opening goal in the 14th minute.
However, the VAR intervened and overruled the on-field decision despite television replays appearing inconclusive.
In the 5-3 loss to Melbourne Victory in round two, Jets midfielder Clayton Taylor had a goal rubbed out by the VAR.
A-League referees boss Nathan Magill later admitted the goal should have stood.
"I don't like VAR. It takes away from the game and should be binned," Stanton said. "I feel for the referees. They don't get to make big decisions any more.
"How do you get better if you don't make big calls in big moments?
"The linesman put his flag up which to me means he was convinced that it was offside. Really we should be moving on because he has made the call.
"If the referees don't have the power to make decisions, how are they going to improve?
"If I, as a coach, don't create scenarios and an environment to expose players and make them better, how are they going to get better? If I don't put young guys in, how are they getting better? How are they going to improve? I think it is the same for the referees.The linesman made a decisions and they didn't back him."
Jets players, on seeing the referee's assistant flag go up, hesitated and didn't react quick enough when the ball was cut back to Ibusuki to side-foot into the net.
"The problem was that our boys stopped," Stanton said. "We have told them, don't stop until the action is finished, even if they think it is offside. If we stop and the officials have got it wrong, we are gone."
The Jets fought back from the early setback and had chances to equalise early in the second half before conceding two goals in two minutes, including a penalty, to hand Adelaide control.
"We came out after the break and for 15 minutes we looked really good. If we had scored there, it would have been a game changer," Stanton said. "When we conceded the second goal, straight afterwards the boys dropped their bundle for a 10-minute period."
Added to the angst of the defeat was a groin injury to Reno Piscopo.
"I'm disappointed for Reno," Stanton said. "He worked hard to get back in the frame and gave us a point of difference.
"He strode out when he got one-on-one with the keeper and when he struck the ball, he felt something [with his groin]. The early assessment is a grade-one strain. We are hoping for a quick return because he has done a lot of work. His body is in a better shape."
Trent Buhagiar replaced Piscopo against Adelaide and is likely to get the nod to start against Western United at home on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Ross Aloisi has quit as Brisbane Roar's A-League Men coach, effective immediately, to link up again with Kevin Muscat at Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port.
Aloisi's assistant Luciano Trani has been promoted to interim Roar head coach until the end of the 2023-24 season.
