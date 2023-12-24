Newcastle Herald
Stanton backs on-field officials, calls for VAR to be binned

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
December 24 2023 - 5:30pm
Jets players protest after Hiroshi Ibusiki scored for Adelaide. Picture Getty Images
NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton believes the VAR is hindering the development of A-League referees and has called for the technology to 'be binned'.

