Severe storm warning hits Newcastle

Wild weather continues in Newcastle this Boxing Day and severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for most of the lower Hunter.
The Bureau of Meteorology is urging residents in the lower Hunter, Central Coast and Sydney metro so be vigilant this afternoon as strong winds and hail hit.
Residents around Newcastle, Cessnock and Maitland should move cars undercover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items and keep away from power poles.
A warning was issued around lunch time, with an update expected at 3:30pm.
it comes after Newcastle and Cessnock were the worst hit areas from a storm that smashed the Hunter with hail and heavy rain on Christmas Day.
The State Emergency Service received 28 calls for help throughout the Hunter and Central Coast regions on December 25.
SES public information officer John Thirkell said the calls were primarily for leaking rooves, flash flooding and tree branches down.
"The two main impacts were in Cessnock and Newcastle from the hail last night and heavy rain," he said.
Cessnock had 11 calls for assistance, while Newcastle had eight.
There were still 11 jobs outstanding about 9.30am on December 26.
Emergency crews will also remain on standby with more severe thunderstorms expected in the afternoon on Boxing Day.
"We're expecting those more towards coastal and northern areas," Mr Thirkell said.
"We have our weather briefing at 11am which will determine our posture."
Mr Thirkell urged people to take the weather warning into consideration when travelling.
"With the holiday period a lot of people are travelling and we are recommending people plan ahead," he said.
"Heavy rainfall is expected so we are reminding people to never drive, walk, ride or play in flood water."
Anyone needing help can contact the SES on 132 500.
