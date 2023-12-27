Short Stories 2024: Children of Dust

You loved the thrill of those evenings when the storm clouds would roll in, casting the landscape into further darkness, until a bolt of lightning would split the sky, and for a second you could see almost as clearly as daylight. You would notice the little details - sheep huddled under a tree; your horse, tossing her head up high with each flash. You would hear the distant rumbles of thunder and, in your heart, beg the universe to release the rain it had been withholding.

