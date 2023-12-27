How a Jets young gun could unlock their first win at home this campaign

Clayton Taylor has quickly proven the find of Newcastle's A-League season and could be key to unlocking a first win at home this campaign on Saturday, but the teenage tyro is not getting ahead of himself.
The young attacking midfielder has started all nine matches, scoring three goals and providing one assist to already exceed his own expectations.
The 19-year-old has also reportedly attracted attention from overseas clubs and is bound to be in the frame for Olyroos selection.
But Taylor, who signed a two-year contract with the Jets after starring for Sydney FC in NPL NSW, is taking it all in his stride, instead focusing on a crucial win against Western United at McDonald Jones Stadium this weekend.
"I didn't expect to be going this well," Taylor said when the Jets returned to training on Wednesday after a short Christmas break.
"I knew it was going to be a big step up to the A-League from where I was in the NPL and I thought I was up for the challenge, but I think things have gone pretty well this season. Getting three goals and an assist has been pretty great for me."
He has brought some X factor to the Jets, described by coach Rob Stanton as having "something special", and Taylor hopes to exploit that against United.
"He's always had a lot of belief in me and always known what I can do and always told me, 'You've just got to go out there and show it," Taylor said.
"I know what you can do but everyone else doesn't know what you can do ... take advantage of that. Other teams don't know a lot about you and you can use that'."
The Jets are ninth with nine points, four points adrift of sixth-placed Adelaide, as they eye last-placed United (six points).
A win would keep them in touch with the top six while a loss could leave the promising but inconsistent Jets floundering at the bottom of the points table.
The Jets were 1-0 victors over United in Ballarat in round four. Their other win has been a convincing 3-0 win over league leaders Wellington in Wellington in round seven.
"We beat Western last time down there but we haven't won a game at home this season yet, so we're obviously looking to turn that around," Taylor said.
"We haven't had the greatest string of form so far. It's been a bit disjointed, so we'll be looking to start building up a string of wins to really kickstart the second half of the campaign."
As for the rest of the season, Taylor plans to take it as it comes.
"I think it's going well," he said.
"I had the two goals against Victory at the start of the season then a good performance again against Wellington.
"It's just for me getting some more consistency and building up some more goals and assists over the rest of the season."
