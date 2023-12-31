Newcastle Jets coach sees positives after talks with potential new owners

Newcastle men's coach Rob Stanton said he was encouraged by talks with potential new owners of the Jets, whose vision for the A-League club is a "bit different" but "forward thinking".
Stanton was discussing his side's 2-0 win over Western United on Saturday - their first of the season at home - when he revealed he had spoken with prospective owners of the club.
Newcastle have been run by fellow A-League club owners since January, 2021, when Martin Lee's licence was terminated.
The long and fruitless search for new owners took a turn two months ago when it was announced investment firm KordaMentha had been appointed to source alternative options.
It is understood positive talks with a group that runs football franchises overseas are close to securing a deal, which will need to be approved by A-League governing body, the Australian Professional Leagues (APL).
Asked post-game if the impending change had affected his decision making with the squad, Stanton said: "Not really.
"I've had talks with potential owners. They've listened to me, I've listened to them, making sure we are on a similar page as what their vision is and what I've been working on, so there's some positive things there.
"Until it's done, it all happens, I'll just wait and see, but I've just kept doing what I'm doing.
"I'm focused on trying to lay some foundations. We've got some really good kids coming through. They are not ready but they are getting training sessions with these boys, and they're from Newcastle, some Newcastle boys, so we'll try to find some of the best talent and develop some of the best boys we've got as well.
"We're trying to organise that and get that ready. [Jets Youth coach] Damian Zane spends a lot of time with us now with the A-League squad, so we're communicating and getting players in all the time, so for me that's an important part of the foundation we're trying to lay.
"It's the work no one sees but hopefully down the track it will come to life and you'll see some more homegrown players with some of the best talent, if we can bring it in, and maybe a couple more senior players in the future."
When asked if the talks would bring good news for Jets fans, he said: "I think so.
"They have a vision, and whoever buys it, they will explain what they want to do and that will be for them to do, but, yeah, I found it encouraging.
"I think the look at what they want to do is good. It's a bit different, but I think it's forward thinking and if we can make the team reflect that as well, that would be good.
"In the end, I think the fans buy into what they see on the pitch and it's got to reflect what they believe, and we've been trying to do that since day one, and I think today was a good example."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.