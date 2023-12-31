Newcastle Jets fire in convincing win against Adelaide

The Newcastle Jets have strengthened their top-six claims with a resounding 3-1 win against Adelaide at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday night.
The hosts overcame an early setback to produce back-to-back wins at home and improve to seventh position and 13 points, just one point below Western United in fourth place.
After a frenetic opening five minutes in which the Jets had two shots denied and another put over the bar, Adelaide took first blood through Dylan Holmes in the 10th minute.
But the visitors' lead was short-lived.
Libby Copus-Brown equalised five minutes later with just her second A-League goal then centre-back Tash Prior ensured the Jets took a 2-1 lead into the break when she scored from close range off a corner in the 20th minute.
Sarina Bolden made it 3-1 in the 50th minute and the Jets had plenty of other chances go begging in a mostly dominant display.
Jets foundation player Gema Simon marked the win with her 150th A-League appearance when she took the field in the 85th to resounding applause from 1763 spectators.
The Reds rarely threatened in the first half but caught Newcastle napping with a quick play in the 10th minute that put Holmes into a one-on-one situation with Jets goalkeeper Izzy Nino.
Holmes, who was forced from the field just shy of half-time due to a second head knock, rounded an advancing Nino to score into an open net.
But Swiss import Lorena Baumann found Copus-Brown with a sublime ball over the top of Adelaide's back line in the 15th minute and the home-grown midfielder took a touch on the edge of the 18-yard box before scoring into the top left corner.
Prior, who was again outstanding in defence, then used her body well to win the ball at the near post off a corner and drive the it into the roof of the net from close range.
Tireless attacker Lauren Allan had Sarina Bolden on goal five minutes into the second half with a clever chip that put the Philippines international into space with just Grove to beat.
Sophie Hoban, who produced another steely and faultless performance in the middle of the park, had a chance to extend the lead two minutes later but put her shot just wide of the right post.
The match was the first of successive home games for the Jets, who host Canberra next Saturday afternoon.
Newcastle were 4-3 winners over Canberra when they met in round six.
Coach Gary van Egmond made two changes to his starting side from Newcastle's 2-0 loss to Wellington in Wellington in round nine.
Defender Zoe Karipidis replaced Josie Wilson and midfielder Emma Dundas came in for MelindaJ Barbieri.
