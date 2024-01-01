Newcastle Herald
Woman dislocates shoulder, skipper's face cut amid drop in incidents on lake

By Nick Bielby
Updated January 1 2024 - 4:51pm, first published 4:30pm
File picture
The dredging of Swansea channel has contributed to a significant drop in the number of calls for help to Marine Rescue NSW over the Christmas-New Year period, the organisation's Lake Macquarie commander Jim Wright says.

