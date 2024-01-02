Clipper Round The World race comes to Newcastle for first time

The Clipper Round The World yacht race came to Newcastle for the first time on Tuesday when Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam arrived at 3.26am.
Skippered by Englishman Josh Strickland, Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam made it back-to-back wins when it took out race five, a 2500-nautical mile test from from Fremantle, Western Australia which started on December 19.
They completed the trip in 13 days, nine hours and 26 minutes, well ahead of Dare To Lead, which was due to arrive on Tuesday afternoon. Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam are set rocket up the standings after starting the race to Newcastle in seventh place overall.
The Clipper, the brainchild of the first person to sail solo non-stop around the world, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, was first held in 1996 and offers people from all walks of life the chance to be trained then compete in legs or the entire 40,000 nautical mile round-the-world race.
Organisers supply 11 identical 70-foot ocean racing yachts, each with a fully qualified skipper and first mate, to guide the crews.
Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club is hosting the teams, the rest of which are expected to arrive over the coming days.
Representatives from the NCYC greeted the crew on Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam with cold beer, meat pies and a celebratory champagne spray at the finish.
"Staying in second place is a lot less stress," Stickland said of the win.
"But we are chuffed to be in first place. We were lucky, as we had a sizeable chunk to lose, around 60-80 miles, so we knew we could take our time with a few things, and not push quite as hard.
"Now we are on land we can enjoy the Christmas and new year festivities."
The teams are in Newcastle until Thursday before embarking to the third Australian stop on the circumnavigation, Airlie Beach, Whitsundays.
