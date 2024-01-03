Central Coast Airport plots a greater flight path for the future

CENTRAL Coast Airport is forecast to increase its air traffic by 75 per cent over the next two decades, but the council has ruled out redeveloping the site as a passenger terminal.
The Central Coast Council's draft masterplan for the Warnervale airport is on public exhibition until February 13.
Under the proposal the airport would attract greater aviation activities, including aerial work, instructional and recreational flying, and offer increased support for emergency services.
"Without access to local aviation services, the capacity for local trade and tourism to grow and compete with other major regional centres will be constrained," Central Coast Council's director of environment and planning, Alice Howe, said.
"As the ninth largest region in Australia, the Central Coast is recognised as a substantial and significant growth corridor, yet it remains the only major population centre without a recognised and supported airport."
Under the plan, the 44-hectare site - situated on Jack Grant Avenue off Sparks Road - would be rezoned from E4 (general industrial) to Code 2B aerodrome.
This would see the runway widened from 10 metres to 23 metres, allowing for the maximum take-off weight (MTOW) to be increased from 5700 kilograms to 10,000kg.
The runway would then be suitable for aircraft such as the Beech King Air, Cessna Citation and the Beechcraft 1900, which are used in pilot training, emergency services, and some charter, corporate and light freight.
The draft does not propose expanding the length of the 1200m-runway due environmental factors, including the close proximity of the freshwater Porters Creek Wetland, which is the largest of its kind on the Central Coast.
"The runway length cannot be extended as there are development approval barriers from the wetlands to the south and physical barriers including Sparks Road to the north of the runway," the draft masterplan states.
This would prevent regular passenger flights.
Commercial use of the airport has grown 61 per cent in recent years. In 2018 there were 5364 aircraft movements for sport and pleasure flying (1244), instructional flying (3546) and aerial work (574).
By 2022 aircraft movements had grown to 13,830.
The council forecasts yearly aerial movements will exceed 24,000 by 2042, a further growth of 75 per cent.
The council identified the need to develop a new masterplan for the site after the NSW Government's decision in February 2021 to repeal the Warnervale Airport (Restrictions) Act 1996 and lift the flight restrictions.
The airport was opened in 1973 and in the 1980s Wyong Shire Council took over the ownership of the site.
A proposed expansion of the airport to provide a passenger service and freight transportation was opposed in 1993, leading to the creation of the Warnervale Airport Act.
