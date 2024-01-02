John Hunter Hospital reintroduces face masks after rise in COVID cases

FACE masks are once again compulsory for all staff and patients at the John Hunter Hospital following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases during the festive period.
Hunter New England Health issued a directive on Tuesday that "mask wearing will come into effect immediately" for all staff and visitors in clinical and patient-facing areas at the John Hunter Hospital.
The directive was issued following a risk assessment. The assessment identified there was a "tier 1 yellow" or low to moderate transmission risk.
Hunter New England Health have been approached for comment.
The latest wave of COVID reached the Hunter in early November when 39 people were admitted to hospital and nine aged-care homes experienced outbreaks.
University of NSW's professor James Wood and other academics, wrote in The Conversation, that they expect the latest Omicron wave to be over early in the summer holiday period.
They said it's "plausible" for Australia to follow the northern hemisphere in settling into an approximate seasonal pattern of COVID infections.
