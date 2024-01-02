Newcastle Herald
John Hunter Hospital reintroduces face masks after rise in COVID cases

Josh Leeson
Josh Leeson
Updated January 2 2024 - 6:36pm, first published 6:15pm
Face mask wearing is compulsory and effective immediately. Picture file
FACE masks are once again compulsory for all staff and patients at the John Hunter Hospital following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases during the festive period.

