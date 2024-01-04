Short Stories 2024: Shoreline Show

Pelicans from the Central Coast to Nelson Bay perched on the rocks, fences and sandbags on Stockton Beach in anticipation of this annual event. Seagulls squatted in the front row and shags squinted from light poles. The crowd cheered and whistled as the trio marched along the shoreline. With chests out and feet slapping the sand rhythmically, they kept in time to the clapping of Duke's bill. Each move had been choreographed and memorised. They were ready.

