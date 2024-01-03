Newcastle Herald
Nightmare New Year's Eve news for little girl in a big battle

By Alanna Tomazin
January 4 2024 - 5:00am
Christie and Brad Rea with their daughters Imogen, Summer, Mischa, Breanna and Catya. Inset Christie with Imogen in hospital. Pictures by Marina Neil/supplied
IN a heartbreaking start to the new year, a Newcastle family is coming to terms with the news of their young daughter's aggressive brain cancer.

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

