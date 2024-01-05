Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Have Your Say

Beachside parking a luxury for some and a haven for the most vulnerable

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated January 5 2024 - 6:20pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some residents are frustrated at campers seemingly crowding available parking at Horseshoe beach, but among the long-stayers, a small community of the city's most vulnerable residents say the space is a haven for those sleeping rough. Picture by Peter Lorimer.
Some residents are frustrated at campers seemingly crowding available parking at Horseshoe beach, but among the long-stayers, a small community of the city's most vulnerable residents say the space is a haven for those sleeping rough. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

Cameron has been sleeping rough in the parking lot at Horseshoe beach for the past 12 months. It is not an ideal situation and it wasn't his choice, but skyrocketing rent prices had forced him out of more stable accommodation. For the time being, the area is as safe as it can be and he has nowhere else to go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.