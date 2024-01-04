A-League: Jets coach chases fast start against desperate Macarthur

Jets coach Rob Stanton believes his side have learned from the loss to Adelaide two weeks ago and will be primed for an intense start on the road against a desperate Macarthur on Friday night.
Tenth-placed Newcastle (12 points) take on a Bulls side who sit above them on the ladder, in fifth on 15 points, but who have lost their past three A-League games.
It was an identical situation a fortnight ago when the Jets travelled to Adelaide, who then bounced back at home to down Newcastle 3-1.
Stanton's side are coming off the high of beating last-placed Western United 2-0, despite playing a man down from the 58th minute, last Saturday at McDonald Jones Stadium.
However, Newcastle have been unable to string together back-to-back wins this season and they travel to Campbelltown Sports Stadium for round 11 without key playmaker Reno Piscopo (injured) and leading scorer Apostolos Stamatelopoulos (suspended).
Stanton had faith in the depth of his squad but he was wary of Macarthur after their run of outs.
He believed the Jets "started a little bit slow" away in round nine against a "desperate" Adelaide team playing in front of a vocal crowd, and that it was a learning moment for his squad.
"When you play teams that have come off some losses, they become very desperate, you are just a bit more aware of how important each game," Stanton said.
"So I don't like playing teams who have lost three times or four times because of that, because I know they are desperate.
"We have to match that and go a little bit further. I wouldn't want to be in that situation. It's an uncomfortable situation, so it's a dangerous game.
"But if we score first or start with the right intensity, like we have been in recent weeks, I think we can put pressure on them very early.
"Their last three games, they've dropped a few, which can happen very easily in the A-League. They've had a lot of away trips, with AFC Cup and things like that, but we think they are quite a good team after watching them. They are creative, they've got some very good players.
"It's a difficult task for us, but again, we believe we can win every game, so looking forward to it."
Justin Vidic shapes as the most likely replacement up front for Stamatelopoulos after the striker was booked twice against Western United and outed for one match. Archie Goodwin, who came on after the send off last week, is another possibility but Stanton has indicated he would likely get more minutes off the bench, rather than start.
Stanton, though, was noncommittal about who would come in for Stamatelopoulos.
"He's an option," he said of Vidic. "He's a young kid and I think he's doing really well. We have other options there.
"He'll be in the squad, with a few other boys. I haven't fully made up my mind on what role each player will play, but I think all players will be required and he's a consideration. He did really well when he has started or he's come off, which I'm happy about.
"He's a player who's a work in progress and one we can look forward to in the future to keep developing. Him and Archie, they are the same age and they could look really good in the future.
"They are the type of players who look like they could balance each other out with the way they play, so that's exciting."
Stamatelopoulos was skipper last week because of the shift of Brandon O'Neill to the bench. The midfielder battled a lung infection but still played a key role when coming on at 2-0 following the red card.
"Brandon is fit to start so he obviously comes into consideration as well, being the captain, there's a good chance he'll be in the team and starting," he said.
"You need your leaders out there when they are fit and available.
"I think whoever we start, they will be ready to go and I'm pretty confident that when and if we need to make changes, I've got a lot of belief in the whole squad and in this period [of three away games] coming, I think everyone is definitely required at some stage. It's going to come quick when it happens and we need to perform.
"Last week Brandon didn't start and Cal Timmins came in and I thought he was exceptional. That was his first start, so I'm happy when a player comes in and does a really good job.
"Trent [Buhagiar] started and scored two goals, Archie is looking more consistent now with his minutes, which is good. He's looking stronger. Young Vidic is another player who's shown he's got something to offer.
"The midfield is working extremely well and I thought the back four have been very tidy in recent weeks, and I think [keeper] Ryan Scott has been very good for us."
He said Piscopo (groin) was on track for round 12 against Brisbane.
"He's looking good, he's running freely at the moment," he said.
