'Storm lotto': farmers face deceiving conditions in Upper Hunter drought

By Nick Bielby
January 8 2024 - 5:00am
Farmer Ron Campbell at his Upper Hunter property on Friday, January 5, 2024. Picture by Simone De Peak
Hunter farmers in drought zones are on a "knife's edge" and need more rain - which has so far appeared in the form of isolated storms - to relieve pressure on the coming year, an Upper Hunter producer says.

