Blessing of the Waters winner hopes for family's good health

'WATER blessing' it was for Peter Athanassiou when he dove into the Bogey Hole on Sunday and emerged with a crucifix and good luck.
Newcastle's Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church celebrated the centuries-old Blessing of the Waters tradition when about eight men dove into the clear swimming hole to retrieve a cross.
For Mr Athanassiou, it was his first time taking part and his first ever dip at the Bogey Hole.
"A lot of good contenders turned up and if you get the cross, you're blessed for the year, it's good luck," he said.
"It's good for everyone to get involved, the more the better, it's good for the community."
He said he felt fortunate that it was him that found the cross on the floor of the rock pool after it was thrown in by Father Nicholas Scordilis.
He said it meant "good health, good luck" for his family and he hoped it would help his loved ones that were struggling with illness at the moment.
The ceremony, which is also open to women, has been performed at the Bogey Hole around the same time in January for more than 65 years.
The community prays for the safety of people working at sea and the prosperity of Newcastle during the ceremony.
The contest saw the men dive in after the metallic cross, and race to get their hands on it first.
Mr Athanassiou said his process was a simple one.
"There was none," he told the Newcastle Herald, laughing.
"It was just - when he threw it, jump, and try and get it."
The Bogey Hole was emptied of swimmers for the event - a rare site on a warm sunny day - but the calm waters of the Bogey Hole became awash with white water as the group thrashed around looking for the cross.
"It was a bit of a battle under the water, but I got there at the end," Mr Athanassiou said.
The Adamstown man said he would definitely do it again next year.
The Blessing of the Waters comes on the Sunday after the feast of Epiphany, or Theophany, on January 6, which for Eastern Christians marks the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan.
