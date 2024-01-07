Newcastle Herald
Blessing of the Waters winner hopes for family's good health

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
January 7 2024 - 4:30pm
'WATER blessing' it was for Peter Athanassiou when he dove into the Bogey Hole on Sunday and emerged with a crucifix and good luck.

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

