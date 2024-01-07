Newcastle Herald
Hunter aged care fails: 'homes not up to standard'

Gabriel Fowler
Gabriel Fowler
Updated January 8 2024 - 10:05am, first published 7:00am
The Bupa aged care facility at Waratah listed on the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission's most current non-compliance register. Picture by Simone De Peak.
POOR wound management, pain management, and unplanned weight loss are some of the failures listed for Hunter nursing homes.

