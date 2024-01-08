Merewether rower Dudley Sills remembered as a 'true blue' gentleman

A GIFTED rower, a community man and not one to brag about his achievements, Dudley Sills will be missed by the Merewether community.
Sadly the Cooks Hill Surf Club life member died on December 26, 2023 aged 88.
He lived a full life according to one of his three daughters, Angela Zenini who said her father gave a lot and never expected anything in return.
"For 20 years he was a volunteer firefighter and he saved lives in the Maitland floods in the dark of night for 10 hours rowing boats," she said.
From rowing boats, to donating blood, receiving medals of commitment and even rowing in front of the Queen at the 1956 Olympics, Ms Zenini said her father was not one to boast.
"He was a true blue gentleman," she said.
"This made me think as the daughter of a man that never expected anything in return always giving to the Newcastle community, we should encourage the young men of today to follow in his footsteps in the world of taking, not giving."
Born on March 11, 1935, Dudley grew up in Merewether and worked as a baker. He was affectionately known as 'Doughey' by his life-saving mates when he joined the surf club as a young man.
Cooks Hill Surf Club's John Mayo took to social media to share condolences on behalf of the organisation, remembering Dudley as a "club great".
For decades he was an active club member, serving on the club committee, patrolling Bar Beach and supporting fundraisers, the post read.
It was in the early 1950s when Mr Sills started rowing surfboats as a Cooks Hill competitor for the club's A crew and he was described as an "almost technically perfect rower" by the club.
"He never missed a stoke or always had an oar blade full of water," Mr Mayo said.
Dudley led and paced the boat crews to success from the pivotal stroke seat in the boat, taking wins in carnivals, and a second place in both an Australian and NSW championship.
It was his commitment to his club and love for being near the water that resulted him being honoured with life membership.
Mr Mayo said Dudley was one of the club's boat crew members who answered the call to rescue families from the roofs of houses at night during the disastrous Maitland and Hunter Valley floods of 1955.
"Cooks Hill sent two boats and two crews of highly competent rowers to join other local surf clubs in preserving life during the height of the emergency," he said.
"Dudley as stroke, being guided by the sweep, rowed with the crew overnight in total darkness in continuous rain. The boats were launched from Melbourne Street, East Maitland and they manoeuvred in darkness and heavy rain rowing to central Maitland to rescue families."
He said crews rowed for more than 10 hours to a state of exhaustion in boats damaged by hitting debris and snags in floodwater.
"The boats were damaged to a point where they were taking on water and an extra person had to be added to the boat to bail out water. Our club was awarded a plaque in recognition of the extreme commitment shown by our boat crews and the plaque is displayed in our surf club," he said.
Mr Mayo said Dudley was always putting others first and continued to take a keen interest in the club in his latter years.
"He'd occasionally visit the club joining in spirited conversation and took a keen interest in the latest happenings within the club at significant functions including the club's centenary celebrations in 2011 among several others."
He extended Cooks Hill Surf Club's condolences to Dudley's family.
"Rest peacefully Dudley, you are and always will, be a giant of our club."
Dudley's life will be celebrated at 11.30am on Tuesday, January 9, at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street, Broadmeadow.
