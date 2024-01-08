Newcastle Herald
Knights playing the long game with Bradman Best negotiations

By Robert Dillon
January 8 2024 - 7:00pm
THE Newcastle Knights are content to play the long game as they wait to learn whether their most prominent free agent, NSW Origin centre Bradman Best, has accepted or rejected a lucrative three-year contract extension.

