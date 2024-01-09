Newcastle Herald
Letters

Smoother run, and walk, down Darby Street

By Letters to the Editor
January 10 2024 - 4:00am
I am astonished at the outrage expressed by Bradley Perrett, a journalist who is usually much more rational in his writing ("Cycling fetish hits motorists hard", Opinion, 5/1).

