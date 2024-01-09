Smoother run, and walk, down Darby Street

I am astonished at the outrage expressed by Bradley Perrett, a journalist who is usually much more rational in his writing ("Cycling fetish hits motorists hard", Opinion, 5/1).
Traffic has not been strangled in Darby Street and Hunter Street and it works just fine with one lane in each direction on these roads. This is the commercial CBD of a city that aspires to a greater future. This city must allow for much more pedestrian movement, and even speeds of 40kmh are too high for a pedestrian precinct, such has been established along the Honeysuckle strip.
Pedestrian movement allows people to do business, to interact as a community, to understand what is going on in their community.
Why does Perrett want to drive a car into the city? Where will he park it? Why doesn't he have a coffee at his local cafe?
The Newcastle CBD is becoming more alive after the trauma of installing the light rail and the disruption caused by Supercars. Traffic problems do exist in suburban centres five to 10 kilometres out, and these communities need to decide, through council, how to maintain and expand their local environment, how to limit car use in their localities, and to start having coffee at their local cafes.
Bruce Bone of North Lambton's frustration ("Fury at freeloaders", Letters, 5/1), with City of Newcastle is misplaced.
The car park at Camp Shortland is owned by the NSW Government and, as such, council rangers and parking officers have no regulatory authority to take action against those parking their vans for days on end.
Furthermore, only the NSW Police have the authority to move people along. Over the years City of Newcastle has attempted to resolve with Transport for NSW the maintenance and associated issues of their car park.
It may be that the State Member for Newcastle will have more success encouraging Transport for NSW to better manage the car park the NSW Government owns.
I totally agree with Bruce Bone ("Fury at freeloaders", Letters, 5/1), but Horseshoe Beach is not the only place where freeloaders abound.
King Edward Park has many including unregistered motor homes. Some have been there for almost a year. They enjoy magnificent views, all free. I fail to understand why Newcastle council or the police have not moved these vehicles on.
Meanwhile, ratepayers continue paying rates for lesser views.
In response to Shane Tull ("Tenants in Civic Park", Letters, 8/1). Unfortunately, Mr Tull, I think this is called "sign of the times".
We have been so privileged for a very long time in Australia and in Newcastle. The number of homeless people is growing, which is very sad. I can remember holidaying in Hawaii many years ago and seeing many, many people homeless.
I had a long conversation with a lovely chap who was homeless. He said that Hawaii had good weather making it easy to sleep outdoors, and that tourists were mostly generous. I remember thinking then, how lucky we are in Australia.
I saw the plight of many people in our recent trips through regional areas of NSW and Victoria. Alas, I think it's going to only increase and I think it comes down to individuals to take the time to help where they can.
"We're doing fine in the lucky country". It's starting to lose its shine.
Some Knights fans would be a bit concerned that Bradman Best is taking some time to re-sign. The Knights blundered when they failed to sign Dominic Young before he played in the World Cup in England. We later learnt the Roosters had signed Dominic's elder brother who is highly likely not to play first grade, but it all made sense then.
We read some months ago Bradman's highly talented younger brother has been with the Roosters through their juniors. The Roosters are experts at getting who they want. Hope it's not a case of deja vu.
In saying that the states contribute nothing towards private school funding, perhaps Ruth Burrell (Private school reality, Letters 9/1) can explain why, according to the MySchool website, private school Macquarie College, at Wallsend, received $2424 per student in recurrent funding from NSW in 2022, and St Paul's Booragul $4493 per student?
It would appear that Aboriginal activist and unionist, Thomas Mayo, can't accept that the Voice referendum is dead and buried having been soundly defeated, and is now trying to apparently convince Albo to legislate the previous proposal by the back door. What part of "no" does he not understand? Move on Mayo, the same as those against same-sex marriage have done and accept the outcome.
I received a telephone call last night from someone wanting access to change my light bulbs. Beware, fraudsters about.
Barry Reed ("World of smoke not a cracker", Letters, 4/1), maybe there weren't protests against New Year's fireworks because activists are more focused on carbon emissions that occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week for 52 weeks a year, rather than emissions that occur once a year for about 15 minutes.
A quick question for Adz Carter ("Vast majority of revellers don't cause drama", Letters, 8/1). How many of the 22,000 people in Newcastle for New Year's Eve and the 15,000 in Maitland were under the age of 18 and therefore not drinking alcohol and most likely accompanied by their parents?
Greg Hunt ("Don't blame ignorance", Letters, 8/1), unlike that narcissist and his gullible followers in the US, who believes the presidency was stolen from him, I know of no-one who believes the Voice referendum was lost because of a fraudulent voting system. As for the "ignorant" being offensive to some "No" voters, it's not hard to see why they attract that label when a recent contributor here equated a successful "Yes" result as "apartheid in this country".
I think Schapelle Corby is a bit confused with the cap Warner lost. It was a baggy green, not a bag of green.
So it has become popular to camp at Horseshoe Beach. Perhaps a hangover from the recent protest? Now a camp site has been established in Pacific Park. But whatever you do, don't overstay your parking meter as you will be fined.
