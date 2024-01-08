Large numbers for Open Pennants

THE 2023-24 Open Pennant competition has increased in size but Raymond Terrace and East Maitland will not feature in grade one when play starts on February 24.
Raymond Terrace and Maitland have entered the new state-wide Platinum Pennant competition while Maitland City and Kurri Kurri have returned to Zone Six for their grade one matches, leaving eight sides.
Grade One event will be played in two sections of four with each side playing teams in their own section home and away. They will also play the sides in the other section once to make up a 10-match season.
Section features Raymond Terrace, Beresfield, Nelson Bay and Belmont. Section two contains Windale Gateshead, Cardiff, Soldiers Point and Charlestown, with the top two in each section advancing to the playoffs.
Grade Two will be comprised of nine sides with each team playing each side only for a nine week, eight-matche season.
Stockton, Teralba, East Maitland, Soldiers Point, Hamilton North, Adamstown, Charlestown, Valentine and Warners Bay are contesting grade two.
Grades three to seven will be the traditional six sides a section, playing the 10-match home-and-away season.
** The not so traditional men's pennant will have a new look to it when it starts on Wednesday, February 14. The competition will not be played as a three rink event with each side being reduced to two rinks only. Points for each match will be; one point per rink win and three points for three Master Board.
Four Divisions will compete each Wednesday with sides grouped in sections of four. Division One contains two sections with each having a bye. Division Two has five sections, Division Three will have eight sections while Division Four will have 12 sections.
Home and away matches over six weeks followed by section winners contesting the playoffs where matches will be played morning and afternoon to decide the flag winners.
** The Beresfield Preseason Pennant tournament will begin Tuesday, January 16 with sides entered playing in two sections of four. All the eight participating sides will play section matches next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with the top two in each section contesting the semis on January 23.
Night one section one will see Beresfield take on Charlestown and Hamilton North play Maitland City. Section two will have Raymond Terrace against Belmont and Soldiers Point challenging Nelson Bay. Games start at 5:45pm and are played over 18 ends, with the normal points scoring of a point for each rink win and seven points for the Master Board.
