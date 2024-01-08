Newcastle Herald
Large numbers for Open Pennants

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
January 8 2024
Large numbers for Open Pennants
Large numbers for Open Pennants

THE 2023-24 Open Pennant competition has increased in size but Raymond Terrace and East Maitland will not feature in grade one when play starts on February 24.

