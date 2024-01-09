Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'They're engaging in life again': new world after ear surgery for children

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
January 10 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ear, nose and throat surgeon Professor Kelvin Kong at Lingard Private Hospital on Tuesday. Picture by Simone de Peak
Ear, nose and throat surgeon Professor Kelvin Kong at Lingard Private Hospital on Tuesday. Picture by Simone de Peak

WHEN a little kid told their parents to "shut up" on Tuesday, it was music to their ears.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.