Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hunter floating wind farm attracts fraction of Gippsland applications

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
January 10 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A US Department of Energy image of floating wind turbines.
A US Department of Energy image of floating wind turbines.

The Hunter's floating offshore wind farm zone has attracted eight licence applications, 29 fewer than a similar Victorian project involving turbines attached to the sea floor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.