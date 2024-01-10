Newcastle Herald
Sydney Metro executive to lead high-speed rail plan for Newcastle

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated January 11 2024 - 11:36am, first published 10:48am
Tim Parker is the inaugural chief executive officer of the High Speed Rail Authority. Images supplied
Sydney Metro executive Tim Parker will lead the agency working on high-speed rail between Newcastle and Sydney.

