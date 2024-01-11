Central Coast man dies while holidaying in Bali

A HOLIDAY to Bali went horribly wrong when a Central Coast man died suddenly, and his family are now trying to bring him home.
Taylor "Rocky" Rockliffe, 26, has been remembered by friends, family and his football club, who all said he would be dearly missed.
His sister said her "baby brother" unexpectedly died on January 8 while on a trip to Indonesia.
"We are so sad, we are heartbroken, we are so empty," she said.
"You were an amazing son, brother, friend, uncle .. it just doesn't seem real.
"You lit up every room you walked in, you were so caring, your personality was amazing."
She started a fundraiser to help bring him home to Australia to be farewelled by friends and family, which had drawn close to $65,000 in donations by Thursday afternoon.
"Taylor passed away while on holidays in Bali," his sister said.
"Never in our wildest dreams did we ever expect this to happen and never did we think we would need to do this."
The Morisset Bulls Rugby League Football Club posted a heartfelt statement on social media in the wake of the news, paying tribute to "one of the greats".
"Taylor you will be dearly missed as a player, as a mentor and most of all as a mate," the post said.
"Your friendship and passion echoed through our 2023 season ... forever a Bull."
Tributes have flooded in from friends and teammates.
"Fly high Rocky, always had my back on the field and off," one wrote.
"Blessing to have known and watched Taylor grow up to be an amazing young man," another commented.
"I knew Taylor while playing footy. Was a great bloke. Taken too soon. Fly high mate," a third said.
It's understood the 26-year-old was found unconscious in his hotel room on Monday, though the exact circumstances surrounding his death are unknown.
An Instagram account the Central Coast man shared with two mates showed them "soaking up all the sun" in Bali earlier this month.
