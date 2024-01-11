Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Italian billionaire touted as saviour of the Newcastle Jets

By Robert Dillon
Updated January 11 2024 - 6:09pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is Italian billionaire Danilo Iervolino the right man to own the Newcastle Jets? Picture Getty Images
Is Italian billionaire Danilo Iervolino the right man to own the Newcastle Jets? Picture Getty Images

HIS name will mean nothing to the vast majority of Novocastrians, but is Danilo Iervolino the mystery man who can save the Newcastle Jets from possible oblivion?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.