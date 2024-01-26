Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Nurse issues Hunter health with improvement notice over staff safety risks

Donna Page
By Donna Page
Updated January 27 2024 - 7:15am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nurses rallying outside Maitland Hospital in November over claims management was making risky staffing decisions. Picture supplied
Nurses rallying outside Maitland Hospital in November over claims management was making risky staffing decisions. Picture supplied

A SENIOR nurse at Maitland Hospital's mental health care unit has alleged the "physical safety and psychological well being" of staff was being put at risk due to directions issued by management.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.