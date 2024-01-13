Bolden strikes again as Jets overpower Brisbane Roar to move into A-League women's top six

SARINA Bolden scored her sixth goal in seven games as the Newcastle Jets wore down a 10-player Brisbane Roar 2-1 at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night to move into the top six on the A-League women's ladder.
The Roar were reduced to 10 players on the hour after Holly McQueen was given a straight red card for a challenge on Lorena Baumann.
Three minutes later, Bolden struck to break a 0-all deadlock. The Philippines international collected a sublime back heel near the penalty spot from Cassidy Davis and stroked a shot into the left corner.
The Roar replied almost instantly, with striker Mia Corbin firing from the edge of the box into the top corner.
In the end, it was a set piece which gave the Jets the edge and a valuable three points.
Mindi Barbieri, who was denied by the crossbar in the first half, curled a corner from left which glanced off the head of Tameka Yallop and arrowed into the goal.
The win, in what could be Gary van Egmond's last game in charge, propelled the Jets to fourth spot on 17 points.
At worst, they could be fifth by the end of Unite Round on Sunday.
The send-off was undoubtedly the turning point.
Until then, keeper Izzy Nino had kept the Jets in the match with a series of quality saves.
Baumann picked the pocket of McQueen near halfway and as the Swiss international took off, she was brought down by Roar midfielder.
Referee Isabella Libri ruled that McQueen was the last line of defence - a call that appeared line ball.
Van Egmond made one change to the side which conceded late for a 3-all draw with Canberra United at home.
Tash Prior returned in the heart of defence in place of 16-year-old Emma Dundas.
The Roar were unchanged from 2-1 win over Wellington.
The Jets survived an early scare when Freier Sharn broke down the left but Nino did well to rush off her line and block the shot over the by-line.
The Jets pressed high in defence but when in possession struggled to string passes together.
The Roar had 74 per cent of possession after 15 minutes.
Leah Scarpeli had a half chance and then Kijah Stephenson forced a save from Nino as the Roar continued to apply pressure.
Van Egmond, who is expected to take a job in charge of the China women's youth program, was very vocal on the sideline as he tried to get the Jets to lift.
Davis fired a long-range effort which sailed over the bar in the 19th minute - the Jets' first shot on goal.
Barbieri went close a minute later after playing a one-two with Davis but her shot from 20 metres crashed into the crossbar.
Scarpeli forced another save by Nino as the Roar's shots started to rack up.
At half-time, the Roar had 55 per cent of possession, led the corner count 3-0 and shot count 6-3.
The Jets made a more assertive start to the second half, earning three corners in thee minutes.
Still it took another great save from Nino, rushing off her line and staying low to deny Hollie Palmer, to keep the Jets on level terms.
The send-off was the catalyst for a flurry of goals.
