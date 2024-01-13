The Rocky Horror Show's opening night delivers absolute pleasure

IF you left the Civic Theatre on Saturday night without a beaming smile, you need to check your pulse, and perhaps, slip on a pair of fishnets.
The opening night of The Rocky Horror Show's three-week run in Newcastle was a riot.
From the minute you arrived in Wheeler Place, it felt like a party atmosphere. Newcastle was getting loose.
While there were less people dressed up as Rocky Horror characters than expected, the red carpet, the social photographer and outdoor bar area created the vibe that this was no ordinary show.
It felt like an event.
It's been 50 years since Richard O'Brien's madcap ode to science fiction and B-grade horror films debuted in Australia and urged audiences to "do the time warp again."
Back then in 1974 glam rock was at its zeitgeist led by David Bowie's androgynous Ziggy Stardust.
Half a century on with society's acceptance of gender fluidity and LGBTIQA+ issues becoming more widespread, characters like Frank-N-Furter remain as relevant as ever.
Much of the pre-event hype has naturally centred on Rocky Horror's two biggest names - '80s Neighbours star Jason Donovan as Frank-N-Furter and ABC TV and radio personality Myf Warhurst as the narrator.
Acting and stage craft is relatively new to Warhurst - and her delivery at times was stilted, but her quick wit and endearing demeanour compensated.
When an audience member called out a light-hearted obscenity at one point, she broke into a giggle and replied: "I wasn't expecting that from a first-night audience."
Later on when an audience member heckled with "your career [is over], Warhurst fired back with a smile, "brutal. Don't you like my actoring [sic]?"
Donovan dominated every scene as the mad scientist and "sweet transvestite" Frank-N-Furter. Even at 55, Donovan cut an impressive shape in his stockings and corset and he gave the role gravitas among is younger cast mates.
Donovan's wry smile and chuckle during the bedroom scene at the beginning of act II brought laughter and a round of applause. Donovan was having as much fun as the audience.
Deirdre Khoo and Blake Bowden were also highlights as the clean cut young couple Brad and Janet, who stumble on Frank-N-Furter's kooky castle.
In terms of costume and presentation, producer Sir Howard Panter followed the established norms for The Rocky Horror Show.
However, the vivid back drops for Frank-N-Furter's castle and laboratory created an immersive world for the audience.
The giant unfurled roll of film above the stage served the double purpose of separating the cast from the live band and as a window in various scenes.
Of course when it comes to The Rocky Horror Show, it's the music which delivers the biggest thrills.
The most popular songs like Time Warp, Sweet Transvestite and Hot Patootie - Bless My Soul drew the biggest responses, but Over at the Frankenstein Place and Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me provided fun moments.
There's a reason why The Rocky Horror Show has been constantly performed for the past 50 years - it's just terrific fun.
The Civic Theatre audience gave itself over to absolute pleasure for two hours. You suspect many will be doing the time warp again.
