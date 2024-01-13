Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Review

The Rocky Horror Show's opening night delivers absolute pleasure

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
January 14 2024 - 12:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IF you left the Civic Theatre on Saturday night without a beaming smile, you need to check your pulse, and perhaps, slip on a pair of fishnets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.