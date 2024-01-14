Jets flying high despite uncertainty over coach

WHOLEHEARTED captain Cassidy Davis has the highest regard for Gary van Egmond but is confident that the Newcastle Jets could seal a place in the A-League women's play-offs if the coach departed.
The Jets stormed home to beat a 10-player Brisbane Roar 2-1 at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night and jump into sixth spot.
Van Egmond is this week expected to confirm a lucrative move to China, where he would head up the national youth women's programs.
"I'm not really sure what is happening there," Davis said. "He has done a great job with us so far. Everything he wants from us is ingrained now. We know what we have to do. Sometimes a push from Gary is what we need. That is why he is such a good coach because he knows when to give us a rev."
It has been five years since the Jets last played finals.
Van Egmond rebuilt the roster after replacing Ash Wilson late last season and has deployed a high-pressing, up-tempo game.
"If things do go that way, I think we will be fine," Davis said. "We know what we need to do. We have played every team as well. I'm sure Gary would [still] watch every game. Depending who stepped in, I'm sure he would have an involvement. He started this."
A few "hard truths" from the coach combined with the send-off of Roar midfielder Holly McQueen in the 60th minute swung the game in the Jets' favour on Saturday night.
McQueen was ruled to be the last line of defence when she brought down Jets fullback Lorena Baumann after the Swiss international won possession.
The send-off was undoubtedly the turning point.
Until then, keeper Izzy Nino had kept the Jets in the match with a series of quality saves.
Three minutes after the red card, Sarina Bolden broke the nil-all deadlock, collecting a sublime back heel from Davis and slotting into the corner.
The Roar replied almost instantly, through a stinging strike from Mia Corbin.
In the end, a set piece gave the Jets the edge and a valuable three points.
Mindi Barbieri curled a corner from left which glanced off the head of Tameka Yallop and went in.
"We didn't play our best game, to be honest," Davis said. "Gary gave us a bit of a rev and delivered some hard truths at the break. We needed to pick it up and be better."
Bolden has scored six goals in sevens games since touching down in late November.
Only Vesna Milivojevic (9 goals), Sophie Harding (8) and Michelle Heyman (7) have scored more.
"Sarina is playing with a lot of confidence and she is definitely up there with the best," Davis said. "She is not just scoring them, she is involved in a lot of our build-up. She has an eye for goal and has a winning mentality.
"We have Melina [Ayres] coming off the bench as well. Once she is back to full fitness, to have two players like that in front of you, makes you feel very confident. You know they will put those chances away. I knew Sarina would be in and around the area. She took a great touch and produced a good finish."
The Jets (17 points) are away to Sydney FC on Saturday before consecutive home games against the Mariners (No.2 Sportsground) and Wellington (Maitland Sportsground).
"They are games we can win and climb high up the table," Davis said. "The competition is very close. You lose a couple and you might find yourself back in third last. It will be tough."
"Saturday shows that when we aren't playing our best football, our mentality and work ethic can still get us a win. That is what we have to keep working on. Make sure we take that mentality into each game. When we do play good football, imagine what we can do."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.