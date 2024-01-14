Newcastle Herald
Jets flying high despite uncertainty over coach

By James Gardiner
Updated January 14 2024 - 7:20pm, first published 5:30pm
Newcastle Jets captain Cassidy Davis. Picture Jonathan Carroll
WHOLEHEARTED captain Cassidy Davis has the highest regard for Gary van Egmond but is confident that the Newcastle Jets could seal a place in the A-League women's play-offs if the coach departed.

