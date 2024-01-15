Cessnock's Dan Repacholi starts road to sixth Olympics on winning note

DAN Repacholi admits "this will be the hardest one I've done", but his bid for a sixth straight Olympics has started on a winning note.
The Cessnock shooter and three-time Commonwealth champion took out the first of this year's domestic nomination events in Brisbane over the weekend.
However, with a new working role as federal MP for Hunter, Repacholi knows preparations look much different going into Paris compared to previous Games since debuting two decades ago.
"This will be the hardest one I've done, just purely because of the role that I'm in now. I have to change training to suit that," Repacholi told the Newcastle Herald.
Repacholi says claiming gold in Sunday's final for the men's 10-metre air pistol "doesn't matter apart from having a mental edge over everyone you've beaten".
Scores from the qualification rounds count towards Olympic calculations and carry over throughout the four-part series.
Repacholi, Queensland's Matt Sydes and Western Australia's Bailey Groves are all locked together on 570 points after the opening round.
"It's good to have it [Olympic qualification] started," he said.
"And it's unique three of us shot the exact same score, it doesn't usually happen like that."
Next up is a double header in Sydney in February before returning to Brisbane for the last stop.
The top three shooters book tickets to the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship in Rio in April (11-19).
Only one, if they also secure a Games standard referred to as QROG, will be selected to represent Australia in the men's 10m air pistol at Paris (July 26-August 11).
A second chance at the QROG may be afforded to the No.1 ranked shooter at a World Cup event in Munich (May 31-June 7).
