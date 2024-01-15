Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Anthony Albanese to check on M1 extension work

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated January 16 2024 - 7:17am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The M1 extension will deliver a 2.6-kilometre viaduct over the Hunter River and floodplain, the main North Rail Line, and the New England Highway.
The M1 extension will deliver a 2.6-kilometre viaduct over the Hunter River and floodplain, the main North Rail Line, and the New England Highway.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will inspect progress on the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace during a flying visit to the Hunter on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.