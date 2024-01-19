Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'Write what you know': author Natalie Murray's debut romance novel

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
January 20 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle-based author Natalie Murray with her new novel, Love, Just In. Picture by Marina Neil
Newcastle-based author Natalie Murray with her new novel, Love, Just In. Picture by Marina Neil

Natalie Murray is a novelist who firmly believes in the formula of "write what you know".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar writes about culture, art, food and music. He's been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.