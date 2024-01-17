Why your Sydney to Newcastle train fare could change this year

FARES on long haul public transport routes including the train between Sydney and Newcastle could rise under a review of Opal fares in NSW.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) is seeking feedback as it weighs how much public transport should cost until 2028 as part of the first review since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chair Carmel Donnelly said feedback from non-users was equally important as that from regular patrons as the tribunal considered how people use and want to use the services.
"We are reviewing maximum fares for rail, bus, ferry, light rail, metro and on-demand services within the Opal network, which includes Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast, the Illawarra, and the Hunter," Ms Donnelly said.
"Many people rely on public transport, which also provides broad benefits to the wider community including reducing congestion on our roads, supporting economic activity, education, social connectivity and environmental advantages.
She said setting the fares required striking a balance between passenger affordability and government spending.
"We will determine maximum fares until June 2028, but ticket prices will be decided by the NSW government and can be set below the maximum," she said.
"Most current ticket prices are between 8 to 11 per cent below the current maximum fares determined by IPART in 2020."
Ms Donnelly said reviewing fares since the pandemic would take into consideration "significant changes in how, and how many, people travel".
Public transport patronage in NSW remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Information is available at ipart.nsw.gov.au and submissions are open until March 1.
Proposed maximum fares will be put out for public comment in June before a final determination goes to government in September.
