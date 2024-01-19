Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Investigation

Newcastle families demand to know what happened to their life savings

Donna Page
By Donna Page
Updated January 20 2024 - 11:30am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Funda creditors, from left, Richard and Marlene Lloyd and Janine and Don McLachlan. Picture: Peter Lorimer
Funda creditors, from left, Richard and Marlene Lloyd and Janine and Don McLachlan. Picture: Peter Lorimer

THE Funda office overlooking Merewether beach was meant to be the place where directors Nathan Wright and Mark Owen's $60 million dream for their Newcastle-based, non-bank lender came to life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.