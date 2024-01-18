From Kooragang to Austria: clean tech startup spreads its wings

Newcastle clean technology outfit MCi Carbon has commenced preliminary work on its first industrial large-scale plant in Austria.
The project, supported by a multi-million-dollar investment from RHI Magnesita, will accelerate the company's mission to scale-up and commercialise its carbon capture and utilisation technology.
Research and development at the MCi's 'Myrtle' facility on Kooragang Island will play a vital role in informing the Austrian project's development.
The company aims to convert thousands of tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually into building products and other valuable materials for the circular economy.
"This investment marks a pivotal moment for MCi Carbon and underscores the trust our partners place in our transformative technology. With RHI Magnesita's support, we are poised to accelerate our global commercialisation efforts and address the challenges faced by heavy industries in achieving decarbonization," MCi Carbon founder and chief executive Marcus Dawe said.
RHI Magnesita chief executive Stefan Borgas said the forward-looking partnership was particularly interesting because it combined carbon capture storage and carbon utilisation.
"This is currently the most promising way for the refractory industry to reduce process emissions," he said.
RHI Magnesita will be MCi Carbon's first global commercial customer.
The investment will facilitate completion of the Myrtle facility, located at Orica's Kooragang Island manufacturing plant.
Once complete, Myrtle facility will abate over 1000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually through customer-focused trial campaigns. The company is scaling its technology to provide decarbonisation pathways for hard-to abate sectors including steel, cement, lime, mining, chemicals, and manufacturing.
MCi Carbon's co-founder and chief operating officer Sophia Hamblin Wang arrived at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland this week.
Ms Hamblin Wang is urging global leaders to shift from rhetoric to tangible action to combat climate change, calling for courageous climate capital to propel industries towards a net zero emissions future.
"Attending the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos presents a unique opportunity to advocate for climate action and promote our mission. We call on global leaders to move beyond rhetoric and embrace tangible actions, fostering a climate-conscious, prosperous future," Ms Hamblin Wang said.
"MCi Carbon's technology proves that it is possible to decarbonise and create profitable business models at the same time. The support of RHI Magnesita accelerates our impact, amplifies our voice and solidifies our position as leaders in carbon capture and utilization."
