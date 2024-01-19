Newcastle Jets outgunned by resurgent Sydney FC

THE Newcastle Jets remain five points adrift of the A-League's top six after a comprehensive 4-0 loss to Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium on Friday night.
Hoping to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat against Brisbane Roar on Sunday, the Jets conceded a goal in the first half and three in the second as Sydney climbed to equal fifth on the ladder with 18 points, alongside Central Coast, Adelaide and Melbourne City.
The Jets remain 10th on 13 points.
After Sydney's Anthony Caceres gave Newcastle an early fright, the visitors appeared to have opened the scoring when in-form Jets striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos put it in the net in the eighth minute.
But that was disallowed for offside and by half-time it was 1-0 to Sydney after a goal in the 40th minute by Patrick Wood, who produced a crafty dinked finish.
A left-footed missile from English import Joe Lolley gave Sydney a 2-0 lead in the 66th minute, then Max Burgess, who created Wood's first-half goal, scored two for himself.
In the 76th minute, he nailed home a header, followed three minutes later by a ruthless shot.
While Sydney looked sharp in attack, they also kept a clean sheet for the first time this season.
Newcastle next face Brisbane at McDonald Jones Stadium on Tuesday.
