Kalyn Ponga, Reece Walsh shaping as No.1 drawcards in All Stars

KALYN Ponga is poised to resume his battle for the ages with Reece Walsh next month in the annual All Stars exhibition match - potentially as members of the same team.
Ponga, Newcastle's captain and the reigning Dally M player of the year, was overlooked for last year's State of Origin opener after Queensland selectors found Walsh's form for Brisbane irresistible.
Ponga then ruled himself out of the rest of the series, to focus on regaining form and confidence at club level, as Walsh helped the Maroons win the first two games to retain the interstate title.
But Newcastle's dynamic No.1 has since declared he wants to add to his seven Origin appearances, setting up a head-to-head rivalry with Walsh that is likely to captivate fans for years to come.
The next instalment could be the All Stars clash in Townsville on February 16.
It is hoped both Ponga and Walsh will be involved, although whether they will be opponents or teammates remains to be seen.
Ponga has twice represented the NZ Maori, in 2019 and 2021, while Walsh is yet to appear in an All Stars match.
The 21-year-old Broncos flyer is apparently eligible to represent either the Maori or the Indigenous team but is yet to state an allegiance.
If he opts for the Indigenous All Stars, Walsh could find himself lining up directly opposite Ponga, depending on where Indigenous coach Ron Griffiths chooses to select South Sydney champion Latrell Mitchell.
Alternatively, should Walsh align himself with the Maori, there have been suggestions that he could play fullback and Ponga might be chosen at five-eighth, as he was in 2019.
Ponga spent the first half of last season attempting to make the transition to pivot, but it wasn't until he was reinstated as fullback that he inspired a 10-game winning streak which culminated in Newcastle hosting a home final.
Knights football manager Peter Parr did not want speculate on what position Ponga might be asked to play, but said there would be no objection to the 25-year-old - or any Newcastle players - making themselves available for the All Stars.
Ponga was not considered last year after a spate of concussions ended his 2022 campaign prematurely.
Parr said he was yet to speak to any of Newcastle's players about the All Stars.
"We're not a club that wants to prohibit our players from being involved in the All Stars, or any type of representative football," Parr said.
"If people are fit and want to play, we'll always support that.
"We won't take any unnecessary risks if someone is carrying an injury, but if they're fit and want to participate, we understand how much it means to them to represent their cultures and their heritage.
"But anyway, the game is still a few weeks away and we're not sure yet who will be involved, so we'll worry about that when we have to."
Ponga is likely be joined in the Maori squad by Newcastle teammate Leo Thompson, who played in last year's All Stars match and used that as a springboard to win three Test caps for New Zealand at the end of the season.
Fellow Knights Bradman Best, Adam Elliott and Dylan Lucas are in contention for the Indigenous squad.
Like Walsh, Newcastle veteran Dane Gagai is eligible for both teams, having played three times for the Indigenous All Stars and once for the Maori.
