Superstars to take to the stage in School of Rock

A talented group of performers are getting ready to rock the Civic Theatre stage.
Hunter Drama is bringing the smash hit musical School of Rock to life in Newcastle this July.
Ashtonfield's Reilly Mitchison and Chisholm's Sienna Collins are a part of the brilliant cast which will rock the stage.
Based on the 2003 film starring Jack Black, the production features new music by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and promises to be an audience favourite for young and old alike.
The young ensemble cast is full of Hunter Drama's emerging stars, led by Hunter Drama artistic director James Chapman in the role of Dewey Finn, the wannabe rock star who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious school.
There he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.
But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school's headmistress finding out?
Show director Lauren Harvey (Billy Elliot the Musical, Aspire) said School of Rock is a celebration of passion, talent and the universal language of music.
"Our crew has poured their hearts and souls into this show, and our cast will deliver powerhouse performances that will leave audiences cheering for more," she said.
Working alongside Ms Harvey is musical director ARIA nominated Dan Wilson. The show is based on the book by Julian Fellowes with lyrics by Glenn Slater.
The iconic Lloyd Webber score has 14 new songs created for the West End and Broadway productions as well as the original songs from the movie, some of which are becoming rock solid standards guaranteed to bring audiences to their feet.
Hunter Drama's production of School of Rock will take over Civic Theatre Newcastle from July 18 to 20, 2024. Tickets are on sale now. Visit civictheatrenewcastle.com.au.
