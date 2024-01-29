Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'I was dumbfounded': Shock as house insurance rises nearly $1000

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated January 30 2024 - 7:53am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robyn Chisler is one of many Hunter residents copping large insurance premium increases. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Robyn Chisler is one of many Hunter residents copping large insurance premium increases. Picture by Peter Lorimer

ROBYN Chisler was horrified to open an email and find her home and contents insurance had risen by almost $1000.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.